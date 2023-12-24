Two workers trapped under soil in Thiruvananthapuram rescued

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two labourers were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel after they got trapped underneath the soil as the earth caved in at Sreekaryam on Sunday. The incident occurred at 10 am near Madathu Nada temple.

Vinayan, 54, of Pothencode, and Deepak, 24, of Bihar, were part of a group that was digging a pit to lay a sewage pipe when a mound of soil fell over them into the pit that was 15-feet-deep and 1.5-metre-wide.

Vinayan was partially buried, while Deepak was completely buried. The rescue personnel first removed the soil from over Deepak’s head and face and administered oxygen using an air cylinder to him. After ensuring his safety, they attended to Vinayan who was pulled out soon and shifted to the Medical College Hospital. After about five hours of effort, they managed to pull Deepak out of the pit.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescuing a labourer who was trapped under the soil as the earth caved in at Sreekariyam in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | Express)

