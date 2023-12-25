Congress state executive on December 30, to chalk out protest plans in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state executive committee meeting scheduled for Saturday will see the party leadership chalking out strategies on ways to intensify the protests against the LDF government, Congress state president K Sudhakaran said here on Sunday. The LDF government had unleashed violence against the KSU, Youth Congress and Congress leaders during the 36-day-long Nava Kerala Sadas, he said.

The meeting is slated to be held at the Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 am. It will also see Deepa Dasmunshi taking over as the Congress general secretary in charge of the state. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Congress Working Committee members Ramesh Chennitahla, Kodikunnil Suresh and Shashi Tharoor, UDF convener M M Hassan, national committee office-bearers, Political Affairs Committee leaders, state office-bearers, district office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, executive committee members and the chiefs of feeder organisations are also scheduled to attend the meeting.



Pinarayi worst ever home minister: Hassan

UDF convener M M Hassan on Sunday lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying he promoted violence from Kalyassery to Kattakada during his yatra. He alleged Pinarayi is the worst home minister the state had ever seen as he led a rampage against the protesters. Making a snide remark, Hassan also referred to Pinarayi as a leader with two hearts but with the faces of Joseph Stalin and Adolph Hitler.

ALSO READ | KPCC president K Sudhakaran terms CM Pinarayi ‘psychopath’

Shoe-hurling case: LDF justifies case against woman journalist

The ruling LDF has justified the slapping of criminal conspiracy charges on a woman journalist in connection with the hurling of shoes at the Nava Kerala Sadas bus by KSU workers. Speaking to media persons in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, LDF convener E P Jayarajan said the police action was based on ‘clear evidence’. He said the government will not lodge cases against journalists who report the news. “Only after being 101% sure will the police take any action against media persons,” Jayarajan told reporters.

ALSO READ | Violence at police HQ: Top Kerala Congress leaders booked

Breach of privilege motion against CM, DGP

Congress MLA A P Anil Kumar has given a notice for a breach of privilege motion against the chief minister and the director general of police on the alleged police atrocities on Congress legislators in Saturday’s DGP office march. The Wandoor MLA has given the notice under Rule 154 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

In his petition submitted to Speaker A N Shamseer, Anil Kumar accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DGP Sheikh Darvez Sahib of breaching the parliamentary privilege by unleashing violence against the “peaceful” Congress protest march, in which several party MLAs took part. The next session of the state assembly, scheduled to begin in January, is expected to discuss Anil Kumar’s motion.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state executive committee meeting scheduled for Saturday will see the party leadership chalking out strategies on ways to intensify the protests against the LDF government, Congress state president K Sudhakaran said here on Sunday. The LDF government had unleashed violence against the KSU, Youth Congress and Congress leaders during the 36-day-long Nava Kerala Sadas, he said. The meeting is slated to be held at the Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 am. It will also see Deepa Dasmunshi taking over as the Congress general secretary in charge of the state. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Congress Working Committee members Ramesh Chennitahla, Kodikunnil Suresh and Shashi Tharoor, UDF convener M M Hassan, national committee office-bearers, Political Affairs Committee leaders, state office-bearers, district office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, executive committee members and the chiefs of feeder organisations are also scheduled to attend the meeting. Pinarayi worst ever home minister: Hassan UDF convener M M Hassan on Sunday lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying he promoted violence from Kalyassery to Kattakada during his yatra. He alleged Pinarayi is the worst home minister the state had ever seen as he led a rampage against the protesters. Making a snide remark, Hassan also referred to Pinarayi as a leader with two hearts but with the faces of Joseph Stalin and Adolph Hitler.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | KPCC president K Sudhakaran terms CM Pinarayi ‘psychopath’ Shoe-hurling case: LDF justifies case against woman journalist The ruling LDF has justified the slapping of criminal conspiracy charges on a woman journalist in connection with the hurling of shoes at the Nava Kerala Sadas bus by KSU workers. Speaking to media persons in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, LDF convener E P Jayarajan said the police action was based on ‘clear evidence’. He said the government will not lodge cases against journalists who report the news. “Only after being 101% sure will the police take any action against media persons,” Jayarajan told reporters. ALSO READ | Violence at police HQ: Top Kerala Congress leaders booked Breach of privilege motion against CM, DGP Congress MLA A P Anil Kumar has given a notice for a breach of privilege motion against the chief minister and the director general of police on the alleged police atrocities on Congress legislators in Saturday’s DGP office march. The Wandoor MLA has given the notice under Rule 154 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. In his petition submitted to Speaker A N Shamseer, Anil Kumar accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DGP Sheikh Darvez Sahib of breaching the parliamentary privilege by unleashing violence against the “peaceful” Congress protest march, in which several party MLAs took part. The next session of the state assembly, scheduled to begin in January, is expected to discuss Anil Kumar’s motion. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp