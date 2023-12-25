Demand for govt-run dialysis units for pets gains momentum in Kerala

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tojo, a four-year-old labrador diagnosed with renal failure, is on the road to recovery, thanks to the doctors at the Government Multi-Speciality Veterinary Hospital at Kudappanakunnu in Thiruvananthapuram. His pet parent, Biju of Mukhathala in Kollam, is also relieved.

“We almost lost him,” Biju told TNIE, recalling how the canine’s creatinine reached an alarming level last week. After a single dialysis session at the Kudappanakunnu Hospital, Tojo recovered.

This is not an isolated case. In the eight months since May, five canines diagnosed with renal failure were brought to the hospital, the lone establishment in Kerala having a dialysis facility for dogs. Altogether, the five dogs underwent 18 dialysis sessions.

Following the spurt in renal failures among dogs, demand for having dialysis units for pets at district veterinary centres (DVCs) is gathering steam. Though a dialysis unit was launched in Kollam with much fanfare, the machine stopped working within a few months.

“I was under the impression that the dialysis unit in Kollam was operational. However, the veterinary surgeon asked us to take Tojo to Thiruvananthapuram. We panicked and rushed him there. By the time we reached, Tojo’s creatinine level was 8.1. Thankfully, his health improved after just one dialysis session,” said Biju, who works in the finance wing of a nationalised bank in Kochi.

Since travelling back home was risky, Tojo and Biju stayed at the hospital for three days. Biju’s wife V L Veena and daughter Parvathi V Nair, stayed at a relative’s home nearby, praying for his recovery. The single dialysis session cost the family Rs 13, 000, which included expenses of catheter, medicines, scanning and blood tests, said Biju.

“Money was not a concern for us. We just wanted to save Tojo,” said Biju. He added, “It is high time dialysis units are started in all DVCs.” Dr V Lekshmi, the veterinary surgeon in charge of the dialysis unit at Kudappanakunnu Hospital, said the same.

“There is a need for starting dialysis units in all DVCs in the state. Several cases of renal failure in pet dogs are being reported at veterinary hospitals. Dialysis can help save such canines and improve their quality of life,” she said. Dr Lekshmi said the cost of dialysis sessions for dogs starts from Rs 8,000 and varies depending on the breed and medicines prescribed.

