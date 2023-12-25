Festive demand: KSRTC collects record daily revenue of Rs 9.05 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Spurred by demand during the Christmas vacation, the KSRTC’s daily earnings hit a record of Rs 9.05 crore on December 23. It surpassed the Rs 9-crore mark recently on December 11. The previous best earnings of Rs 8.79 crore were collected on September 4 this year.

KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar attributed the success to the meticulous planning, management and dedication of staff. “With proper planning and management, off-road fares were reduced and additional trips were operated using available buses. KSRTC managed to operate the regular services despite dispatching buses for Sabarimala service,” he said.

KSRTC aims to achieve a daily revenue target of Rs 10 crore. However, the delay in getting new buses has hindered the corporation from achieving the goal, said Prabhakar. It plans to lease more buses to overcome the shortage. Steps have been taken to operate buses under the Net Cost Contract or a Gross Cost Contract system.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Spurred by demand during the Christmas vacation, the KSRTC’s daily earnings hit a record of Rs 9.05 crore on December 23. It surpassed the Rs 9-crore mark recently on December 11. The previous best earnings of Rs 8.79 crore were collected on September 4 this year. KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar attributed the success to the meticulous planning, management and dedication of staff. “With proper planning and management, off-road fares were reduced and additional trips were operated using available buses. KSRTC managed to operate the regular services despite dispatching buses for Sabarimala service,” he said. KSRTC aims to achieve a daily revenue target of Rs 10 crore. However, the delay in getting new buses has hindered the corporation from achieving the goal, said Prabhakar. It plans to lease more buses to overcome the shortage. Steps have been taken to operate buses under the Net Cost Contract or a Gross Cost Contract system.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp