'Gave importance to projects useful to people', says outgoing Ports Minister Devarkovil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having tendered his resignation, outgoing Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil said he was fully satisfied with his two-and-a-half-year tenure as a minister. He said it was up to people to judge his performance. He was speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ organised by the district committee of the Kesari Memorial Trust in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Devarkovil said he was stepping down from the cabinet gladly, having remained committed to completing the work undertaken within the specified time. He said he had given prominence to implementing projects that would benefit the people, rather than sitting in the ministerial post for a long time.

“One of the main objectives undertaken by the government was to make the Vizhinjam Port a reality. The first ship was able to approach Vizhinjam. We faced many hurdles, including a shortage of rocks,” he said. Devarkovil said the first phase of the port will be completed and dedicated to the country by next April.

“The LDF government expedited development activities in the state despite the non-approval of funds from the Union government. To solve the travel problem of expatriates, the government has started discussions and initiated action at various levels to start the UAE-Kerala ship service.

Hopefully, it will be completed in January itself,” he said. During his term, six new museums, an archive sub-centre in Kunnamangalam and a conservation lab in Thiruvananthapuram were started, Devarkovil said. The first minister from the INL, Devarkovil represents the South Kozhikode constituency.

Ganesh Kumar visits Sukumaran Nair

Kottayam: Following LDF’s decision to induct K B Ganesh Kumar into the state cabinet, replacing Transport Minister Antony Raju, the Pathanapuram MLA paid a visit to NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair at Perunna on Sunday evening. Ganesh arrived at the NSS headquarters around 6.30 pm and, together with Nair, paid his respects at the Mannam Samadhi Mandapam. Ganesh then spoke to the media and expressed his commitment to fulfilling both his ministerial duties and his responsibilities as an NSS office-bearer. Nair assured that Ganesh would have the freedom to carry out his ministerial responsibilities without any interference from the NSS.

Don’t make Ganesh minister: Satheesan

Kochi: Accusing minister-designate K B Ganesh Kumar of masterminding the conspiracy against former chief minister Oommen Chandy in the solar scam, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has urged the chief minister and the LDF not to include the Kerala Congress (B) leader in the cabinet. “A case is pending in court against Ganesh Kumar on charges of defaming Oommen Chandy. CBI report states that there was a conspiracy against Chandy. Ganesh is the prime accused in the case. The CM and the LDF should withdraw the decision to make him a minister,” Satheesan told reporters in Kochi on Sunday. By deciding to include Ganesh Kumar in the Cabinet, Pinarayi was expressing his gratitude to the person who tried to humiliate Oommen Chandy, Satheesan alleged.



