Kerala: Ex-Congress leader who faced CM in polls joins BJP

Ever since his ignominious defeat in the assembly election, Raghunath was having a difficult relationship with the party leadership in the district.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Former DCC general secretary C Raghunath, who had fought against Pinarayi Vijayan in the Dharmadom constituency in the 2021 assembly elections, joined the BJP. Raghunath had announced his decision to cut ties with Congress only three weeks ago, saying that he had become disenchanted with the DCC leadership. 

It is said that he would receive the BJP party membership from national president J P Nadda in New Delhi. While announcing his decision to quit the party, Raghunath unleashed an array of allegations against the DCC leadership that it has become a group of sycophants and groupism was rampant in the party that a person without a group cannot find a place in the organisation. 

Ever since his ignominious defeat in the assembly election, Raghunath was having a difficult relationship with the party leadership in the district. He had even alleged that he didn’t get enough support from the party during the election campaign, as it was a bad decision to fight the election. 

By bringing in a senior leader from the Congress into their camp, BJP shows that they could slowly make inroads into the Congress and make gains in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

