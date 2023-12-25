Kochi Corporation’s 'She Lodge' makes Rs 24L profit in 9 months

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In just nine months since its launch in March, ‘She Lodge’ of the Kochi Corporation has garnered immense success, with over 22,000 women availing of its services. That’s not all, the facility, which aims to provide safe and affordable accommodation for women visiting the city for various purposes, has also earned a profit of Rs 24 lakh in less than a year.

“Whenever I visit Kochi, I opt for She Lodge. It is affordable and hygienic. I have also recommended it to many of my women friends. There is a need for more such places that offer safe, affordable and hygienic accommodation to women,” said Nimisha, a legal advisor and a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said before the She Lodge was started, the property had been a white elephant for the corporation for over a decade. “In March 2023, we inaugurated the building providing accommodation to women. Though there were several issues initially, a lot of women travellers gradually started staying here during their visits,” he said. He added that the corporation will monitor the operations of the She Lodge for a year and discuss about opening more such facilities in the city.

Sheeba Lal, the corporation’s welfare committee chairperson, said they have been fully booked these past months. “We ensure affordable and hygienic stay for women travelling to the city alone. Everyone, from students to working women, stays here,” Sheeba said, adding, “Due to the rise in demand, we are allowing only spot bookings. The maximum duration of stay is seven days.” The lodge has 96 rooms, two dormitories, 24-hour security service, a library, and a mess and can accommodate 196 people.

