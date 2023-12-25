Home States Kerala

Violence at police HQ: Top Kerala Congress leaders booked

The FIR has also listed about 500 Congress workers, who could be identified, as accused.

Congress activists

Congress activists hurling stones at the police during the march in Trivandrum on dec 23, 2023 (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police have registered cases against senior Congress leaders, including KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, WCC member Ramesh Chennithala, MPs Kodikunnil Suresh, and Shashi Tharoor, in connection with the violence that unfurled during the police headquarters march on Saturday.

Sudhakaran was listed as the first accused, while Satheesan was listed as the second. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather was listed as the third accused, followed by Chennithala, DCC president Palode Ravi, and Tharoor, respectively. The FIR has also listed about 500 Congress workers, who could be identified, as accused.

The leaders have been charged with unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing traffic, and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, which is a non-bailable offence. The FIR said the accused Congressmen led by the above-mentioned leaders indulged in stone-pelting, in which a TNIE lensman also sustained injuries.  

The Congress took out the march alleging that the police were not taking any action against the CPM workers and CM’s personal security staff who had attacked the Congress activists. Sudhakaran had inaugurated the protest march and when Satheesan started his speech, some activists tried to push the police barricades. This prompted the police to use water cannons. The activists pelted stones at the police, and the police hurled tear gas shells. 

