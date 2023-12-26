Home States Kerala

Former NSG commando and film-maker Major Ravi appointed Kerala BJP vice president

Major Ravi is known for his exploits in the Indian Army, especially as head of mission ‘Operation One Eyed Jack’ to capture suspects in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case. 

Published: 26th December 2023 04:23 PM

Major Ravi, a former National Security Guard Commando is also a renowned film maker. (Photo| X)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former NSG commando and top film-maker Major Ravi was appointed Kerala BJP vice president on Tuesday.

Major Ravi is known for his exploits in the Indian Army, especially as head of mission ‘Operation One Eyed Jack’ to capture suspects in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case and for making high-quality Malayalam films based on the army after his retirement.

Major Ravi, a former National Security Guard Commando who was honoured with the President’s Gallantry Award in 1991 and 1992 for fighting terrorism in Punjab and Kashmir, joined the BJP recently in Delhi.

Now, 65-year-old Ravi has been made the party vice-president by state BJP President K Surendran.

Incidentally, in 2021 Ravi had joined the Congress party here and then had expressed his displeasure against the way things were going on in the BJP.

C Reghunath, a Congress leader who unsuccessfully contested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Dharmadom in Kannur also joined the BJP with Ravi and has been given a seat in the party’s national council.

