SFI activist booked for denigrating Mahatma Gandhi statue

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police registered a case against a Students' Federation of India (SFI) activist for denigrating a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Bharath Matha Law College, Choondy.

Adeen Nazar, a final-year law student at Bharath Matha College, Choondy, was booked based on a complaint filed by Kerala Students Union (KSU) activist Al Ameen.

The video shows, Adheen Nazar, a member of SFI Aluva area committee, putting a sunglass on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The video that went viral is accompanied by a voice recording that says, “Gandhi is dead, anyway”.

The KSU leader filed the complaint claiming that the SFI leader filmed and posted the video on social media.

A case has been registered under sections 153 (promoting disharmony) and 426 (mischief) against him, a senior police official told PTI.

The complaint alleged that his actions amounted to insulting the greatness of Gandhiji to create disharmony in society.

Police have registered the case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, neither the accused nor the SFI has reacted to the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)

