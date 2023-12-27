Father found guilty in heart-wrenching murder of 10-year-old daughter Vaiga

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A father in Kerala was found guilty of killing his daughter on Wednesday. A special court in Ernakulam has declared Sanumohan guilty in the heart-wrenching case of the murder of his 10-year-old daughter, Vaiga. The court, specializing in crimes against children, reached its decision after a year-long trial.

The tragic incident unfolded on March 21, 2021, when Sanumohan, under the guise of visiting his uncle, led his daughter Vaiga from Kayamkulam to his flat in Kangarapadi. The journey took a sinister turn as Vaiga was made to consume a lethal mix of alcohol and Coca-Cola purchased along the way.

Once at the flat, the intoxicated 10-year-old faced a tragic fate. Sanumohan strangled Vaiga in the visiting room, wrapping her lifeless body in a bedsheet. He then dumped her body in the Muttar River.

The court, in its verdict, affirmed all charges against the accused, and the sentencing hearing is scheduled for the afternoon.

In the aftermath of the crime, Sanumohan fled the state, initially making his way to Coimbatore. In his possession, he carried an ornament worn by Vaiga, intending to sell it to fund his escape abroad. Subsequently, Sanu Mohan was apprehended near Karwar at the Karnataka border.

