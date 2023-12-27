K-SMART to be state government’s New Year gift to Keralites

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local self-government institutions across the state will go paperless from January 1 with the launch of K-SMART — the citizen-centric service delivery platform developed by the Information Kerala Mission.

K-SMART (Kerala Solutions for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation), which aims to improve the efficiency of local bodies, is expected to enable people to access all services from local self-government institutions (LSGIs) — municipalities, corporations, and grama panchayats — without visiting offices. To make everything digitally accessible to the citizens, K-SMART has consolidated the operation of LSGIs and the services they offer to urban and rural areas into 35 modules.

According to official sources, in the initial phase, services will be introduced in eight modules. K-SMART will replace multiple software with a single web portal and mobile application. From death, birth, and marriage certificates to building permit applications, people will be able to get all LSGI-related services via K-SMART.

Even before the launch of the new system, the Information Kerala Mission is gearing up to sign an MoU with the Karnataka government to implement K-SMART in that state. According to officials, the system needs to be customized for implementation in their state.

