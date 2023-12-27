Home States Kerala

Kanthapuram faction to hold 100th anniversary of Samastha in Kasargod

Separate celebrations of the two factions of Samastha will not hamper the Sunni unity moves, he said. 

Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama led by Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar will hold programs spanning three years to mark the 100th anniversary of the organisation. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Kanthapuram said the declaration of the activities will be held in Kasaragod on December 30. 

On the rival faction’s decision to hold a 100th anniversary, he said he did not want to comment on it. “I have been associating with Samastha since 1974,” he said.

Don’t imitate others’ culture Kanthapuram said there is no need for Muslims to imitate the culture of other religions even while establishing good relationships with people of other faiths. This is the path shown by the predecessors and all should adhere to it, he said.

“Taking part in celebrations and imitating the culture of others are two different things. There is no need to replicate the culture of other religions but at the same time there should be cordial relationships with others,” he said. Kanthapuram said there is no doubt that there should be a friendly relationship.

