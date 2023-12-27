Home States Kerala

Major Ravi appointed as BJP Kerala state VP; former Congress leader C Raghunath in national council

Former Kannur DCC secretary C Raghunath had contested against CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the 2021 assembly election from Dharmadom.

Published: 27th December 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Major Ravi, a former National Security Guard Commando is also a renowned film maker. (Photo| X)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state BJP leadership has appointed filmmaker Major Ravi, who joined the party recently, as one of its vice-presidents. The state president has also nominated former Congress leader C Raghunath to the party’s national council.  

A former army officer, Major Ravi (A K Raveendran), 65, was a National Security Guard commando. He joined the film industry after two decades of military service. He was also head of the mission code-named ‘Operation One Eyed Jack’ to capture suspects in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

His films ‘Keerthi Chakra’, ‘Mission 90 Days’ ‘Kurukshetra’, and ‘Kandahar’ were inspired by the fight against terrorism. In 2021, Major Ravi joined the Congress but left the party owing to difference of opinion with the leadership. 

Former Kannur DCC secretary C Raghunath had contested against CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the 2021 assembly election from Dharmadom.  Later he distanced himself from Congress due to disagreement with the Congress state leadership.

