Home States Kerala

Binoy Viswam to remain at the helm of CPI in Kerala; state council meets today

CPI general secretary D Raja, central secretariat member Rama Krushna Panda and national executive member Annie Raja attended the meeting. 

Published: 28th December 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

CPI

CPI general secretary D Raja and state secretary in-charge Binoy Viswam take a lunch break during the party state executive meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  It’s official. CPI central secretariat member Binoy Viswam will remain as CPI state secretary. The party state executive that met in the presence of general secretary D Raja and national executive member Annie Raja on Wednesday unanimously finalized Binoy as secretary. The party-state council that will meet on Thursday will ratify the same. 

Before the executive meeting itself, there was an understanding that the executive should propose just one name as secretary. At the executive held at the joint council, state committee office national executive member K Prakash Babu proposed Binoy Viswam’s name. No other names came up for discussion. Following this, Binoy Viswam made an emotional speech about taking charge as secretary. 

CPI general secretary D Raja, central secretariat member Rama Krushna Panda, and national executive member Annie Raja attended the meeting. 

Binoy Viswam was given secretary’s charge after the demise of incumbent Kanam Rajendran two weeks ago. A section within the party was unhappy with the way Binoy was hastily given charge, on the very day Kanam Rajendran’s funeral was held. Veteran leader K E Ismail openly came out against the hasty decision. There were indications that the national leadership took the hasty decision to avoid any rift in the party. However, the official leadership had a face-saver as Kanam had proposed Binoy’s name before his death.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Binoy Viswam CPI state secretary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp