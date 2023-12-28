"He won't kill his daughter"; Court verdict shocks family members of Sanu Mohan

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: Even after the Special Court sentenced Sanu Mohan for murdering his 11-year-old daughter Vaiga, the family members of the convict can’t believe that he took the life of his child. Speaking to TNIE, Maya, Sanu Mohan’s cousin sister, said he would not take such an extreme step.

“He is like my son. He indeed had some financial issues, but he would not take his daughter’s life for that. The court’s sentence is a real shock to us as we were waiting for his comeback,” said Maya when asked about the court’s verdict.

Moreover, Sanu’s bonding with his daughter was deep, she said. “Though he confessed to the crime, we are still clueless about it. He can’t hurt any creature in the world. How can he kill his daughter? If he had killed his daughter for any reason, he might also have died by suicide,” said Maya, adding that they would approach the higher court against the sentence soon.

Another family member said Sanu’s character changed after his marriage. Even after Sanu and his family relocated to Kerala, he did not meet his mother even once.

Meanwhile, Umesh Ullas, Sanu’s wife’s cousin, with whom Sanu’s family was in contact after they came to Kerala from Pune, said he was not ready to believe that Sanu could kill his daughter.

“Like everyone else, I also believe that Sanu would not kill his daughter. But my whole impression changed when Sanu’s brother met him in jail. Sanu told his brother that he had committed a crime. He indeed loved his daughter more than anyone else. I don’t want to remember those incidents,” said Umesh.

