Kerala JD(S) to sever ties with national leadership; to remain separate wing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its decision to end all ties with the national leadership, two of the national office-bearers and around fifteen national executive members will tender their resignation to JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda. Jose Thettayil and Safarulla will resign from the posts of JD(S) national general secretary and national secretary posts, respectively.

One of the national executive members and state general secretary P P Divakaran sent his resignation to Deve Gowda on Wednesday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state office-bearers and district presidents held in Thiruvananthapuram.

The meeting unanimously decided to end all organizational relations with the national leadership officially. The decision is similar to its earlier decision taken in 1996 when H D Kumaraswamy forged ties with the BJP. “At that time the JD state unit under M P Veerendra Kumar ended all relations with the national leadership and stood as an independent entity,” a leader told TNIE.

“This time also we will stand independently,” he said. The leadership has decided to stand as the JD(S) Kerala unit for the time being. The leaders opined that the decision should not be taken in haste. The leadership has decided not to float a new party or take into consideration the probability of a merger with another party.

“The state unit will decide taking into account the political situation ahead of the next assembly election,” the leader said.

However, the decision not to form a new party or not to merge with other political parties was taken to avoid disqualification under the Anti-defection Law as the symbols for MLAs were allotted by national president Deve Gowda.

Meanwhile, the meeting decided to oust the leaders who aligned with C K Nanu to float a new party. Since Nanu joined the new party and took over the charge of its president, the JD(S) state unit deemed him out of the organization. So the meeting decided not to take any disciplinary action against the senior leader.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its decision to end all ties with the national leadership, two of the national office-bearers and around fifteen national executive members will tender their resignation to JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda. Jose Thettayil and Safarulla will resign from the posts of JD(S) national general secretary and national secretary posts, respectively. One of the national executive members and state general secretary P P Divakaran sent his resignation to Deve Gowda on Wednesday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state office-bearers and district presidents held in Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting unanimously decided to end all organizational relations with the national leadership officially. The decision is similar to its earlier decision taken in 1996 when H D Kumaraswamy forged ties with the BJP. “At that time the JD state unit under M P Veerendra Kumar ended all relations with the national leadership and stood as an independent entity,” a leader told TNIE. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “This time also we will stand independently,” he said. The leadership has decided to stand as the JD(S) Kerala unit for the time being. The leaders opined that the decision should not be taken in haste. The leadership has decided not to float a new party or take into consideration the probability of a merger with another party. “The state unit will decide taking into account the political situation ahead of the next assembly election,” the leader said. However, the decision not to form a new party or not to merge with other political parties was taken to avoid disqualification under the Anti-defection Law as the symbols for MLAs were allotted by national president Deve Gowda. Meanwhile, the meeting decided to oust the leaders who aligned with C K Nanu to float a new party. Since Nanu joined the new party and took over the charge of its president, the JD(S) state unit deemed him out of the organization. So the meeting decided not to take any disciplinary action against the senior leader. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp