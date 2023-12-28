Home States Kerala

Kerala Sports Minister Abdurahiman flays Samastha leader for controversial Christmas comment

He was speaking during the inauguration of Minority Day celebrations organised by the Minority Welfare Department in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 28th December 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Fisheries minister V Abdurahiman

Kerala Sports minister V Abdurahiman.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Minister for Sports, Wakf, and Haj Pilgrimage V Abdurahiman has come out against Samastha leader Abdul Hameed Faizy Ambalakkadavu for his controversial statement against Muslims celebrating Christmas. 

“Abdul Hameed Faizy’s statement is wrong. What right does he have to dissuade people from celebrating Christian celebrations? My stand as a minister of minority affairs is that those who stand against religious harmony should be jailed,” said Abdurahiman. He said action will be taken if statements that disturb religious harmony continue. He was speaking during the inauguration of Minority Day celebrations organized by the Minority Welfare Department in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sunni outfits come out against Abdurahiman

Kozhikode: Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) and Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) have strongly condemned Minister for Minorities V Abdurahiman’s ‘threat to religious scholars who spoke about their stand of their religion.’ 

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, SYS leaders Abdusamad Pookkoottoor, M M Pareeth, and others said the chief minister should make clear his stand on Abdurahiman’s remarks that SYS secretary Abdul Hameed Faizi Ambalakkadavu should be jailed for airing an opinion on the religious issue. The SYS leaders said that the minister’s remarks would only help communalists. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Abdurahiman Abdul Hameed Faizy christmas celebrations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp