Kerala Sports Minister Abdurahiman flays Samastha leader for controversial Christmas comment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Sports, Wakf, and Haj Pilgrimage V Abdurahiman has come out against Samastha leader Abdul Hameed Faizy Ambalakkadavu for his controversial statement against Muslims celebrating Christmas.

“Abdul Hameed Faizy’s statement is wrong. What right does he have to dissuade people from celebrating Christian celebrations? My stand as a minister of minority affairs is that those who stand against religious harmony should be jailed,” said Abdurahiman. He said action will be taken if statements that disturb religious harmony continue. He was speaking during the inauguration of Minority Day celebrations organized by the Minority Welfare Department in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sunni outfits come out against Abdurahiman

Kozhikode: Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) and Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) have strongly condemned Minister for Minorities V Abdurahiman’s ‘threat to religious scholars who spoke about their stand of their religion.’

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, SYS leaders Abdusamad Pookkoottoor, M M Pareeth, and others said the chief minister should make clear his stand on Abdurahiman’s remarks that SYS secretary Abdul Hameed Faizi Ambalakkadavu should be jailed for airing an opinion on the religious issue. The SYS leaders said that the minister’s remarks would only help communalists.

