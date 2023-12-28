Noted theatre director Prasanth Narayanan passes away at 51 in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Famous theatre director Prasanth Narayanan passed away away on Thursday. The 51-year-old director was famous for his critically acclaimed plays like Chayamukhi, which featured actor Mohanlal, and Mahasagharam.

Born to the Kathakali playwright Vellayani Narayanan Nair and K Santhakumariamma in 1972, he began his artistic journey after learning Kathakali under Chandramana Govindan Nampoothiri.

He had performed Kathakali on different platforms for six years before venturing into writing. His first work, an attakatha called Bhaarathaantham, was penned at the age of 17. His works were staged across various platforms like Nadanakalodayam and Navarangam Kathakali Vidyalayam.



He has authored about 25 plays - Kunjanu Bhraanthanu, Thoppikaran, Aracha Charitham, Kaamaneeyakam, Bhairavikkolam, Bhagath, Vajra Mughan, Praavukal, Janalaykkappuram, Baloonukal (Children’s play), Kanchanakoodu, Devayanam, Chayamukhi, Sooryarasipuram, Motherboard (Children’s Play), Manikarnika, Ujjaini (based on the poem by ONV Kurup), Ottum Sheriyalla, Makaradhwajan, Sayippinte Poocha, Karra, Chitralekha, Thavala and Pookkural.

Prasanth, who has been active in the field of theatre for 30 years, won the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy award for the best playwright in 2003, Dugadutta Award in 2011, the AP Kalakkad Award in 2015, and the Abu Dhabi Sakthi Award in 2016. His work 'Makaradhwajan' was widely discussed for its contemporary relevance.

The single-man plays 'Kara' and 'Taj Mahal' are some of his notable works.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Famous theatre director Prasanth Narayanan passed away away on Thursday. The 51-year-old director was famous for his critically acclaimed plays like Chayamukhi, which featured actor Mohanlal, and Mahasagharam. Born to the Kathakali playwright Vellayani Narayanan Nair and K Santhakumariamma in 1972, he began his artistic journey after learning Kathakali under Chandramana Govindan Nampoothiri. He had performed Kathakali on different platforms for six years before venturing into writing. His first work, an attakatha called Bhaarathaantham, was penned at the age of 17. His works were staged across various platforms like Nadanakalodayam and Navarangam Kathakali Vidyalayam. He has authored about 25 plays - Kunjanu Bhraanthanu, Thoppikaran, Aracha Charitham, Kaamaneeyakam, Bhairavikkolam, Bhagath, Vajra Mughan, Praavukal, Janalaykkappuram, Baloonukal (Children’s play), Kanchanakoodu, Devayanam, Chayamukhi, Sooryarasipuram, Motherboard (Children’s Play), Manikarnika, Ujjaini (based on the poem by ONV Kurup), Ottum Sheriyalla, Makaradhwajan, Sayippinte Poocha, Karra, Chitralekha, Thavala and Pookkural.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Prasanth, who has been active in the field of theatre for 30 years, won the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy award for the best playwright in 2003, Dugadutta Award in 2011, the AP Kalakkad Award in 2015, and the Abu Dhabi Sakthi Award in 2016. His work 'Makaradhwajan' was widely discussed for its contemporary relevance. The single-man plays 'Kara' and 'Taj Mahal' are some of his notable works. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp