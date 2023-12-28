Phase 1 of Sabarimala pilgrimage concludes

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The 41-day-long first phase of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season concluded at Sabarimala on Wednesday. Tens of thousands of devotees thronged the hill shrine for the Mandala pooja that was held between 10.30 am and 11.30 am. The temple was closed at 11 pm and it will be reopened on December 30 at 5 pm for the Makaravilakku festival.

Sabarimala witnessed a heavy rush of pilgrims till Wednesday morning. However, no rush of pilgrims was seen at Pampa and Nilakkal after 9 am. Meanwhile, devotees who reached Pampa in the wee hours of Tuesday had to wait for over seven hours in the queue to reach Valiya Nadapandal at Sannidhanam.

The Mandala pooja was performed by thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru after adorning the idol of the deity with thanka anki, the sacred golden attire brought at the Sannidhanam on Tuesday evening. Special rituals, including kalabhabhishekam and kalasabhishekam, were held before Mandala pooja. The famous Petta Thullal at Erumely will be held on January 12.

The customary procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam to Sabarimala will start the journey from Pandalam on January 13. The Makaravilakku will be observed on January 15 and the devotees can have darshan till January 20. The temple will be closed after the customary holy darshan of the royal representative on January 21 morning.

Sabarimala temple revenue goes up by 18.72 crore

Pathanamthitta: The revenue of Sabarimala temple for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season has reached Rs 241 crore (Rs 2417121711) registering an increase of Rs 18.72 crore compared to the corresponding period last season. Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth said that last season, the revenue was Rs 22,98,70,250. “This time, there is an increase of Rs 18,72,51,461 in the revenue from the last season. The revenue has increased after the income from ‘Kuthaka Lelam’ was added to the total income,” said Prasanth. He said that the overall revenue of the Mandalam season will increase if the collections on the final day and the huge pile of coins received as offerings are taken into account. Prasanth said that these coins alone will be around Rs 6 crore and the income will further go up after the parking fee collected at Nilakkal is added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PATHANAMTHITTA: The 41-day-long first phase of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season concluded at Sabarimala on Wednesday. Tens of thousands of devotees thronged the hill shrine for the Mandala pooja that was held between 10.30 am and 11.30 am. The temple was closed at 11 pm and it will be reopened on December 30 at 5 pm for the Makaravilakku festival. Sabarimala witnessed a heavy rush of pilgrims till Wednesday morning. However, no rush of pilgrims was seen at Pampa and Nilakkal after 9 am. Meanwhile, devotees who reached Pampa in the wee hours of Tuesday had to wait for over seven hours in the queue to reach Valiya Nadapandal at Sannidhanam. The Mandala pooja was performed by thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru after adorning the idol of the deity with thanka anki, the sacred golden attire brought at the Sannidhanam on Tuesday evening. Special rituals, including kalabhabhishekam and kalasabhishekam, were held before Mandala pooja. The famous Petta Thullal at Erumely will be held on January 12.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The customary procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam to Sabarimala will start the journey from Pandalam on January 13. The Makaravilakku will be observed on January 15 and the devotees can have darshan till January 20. The temple will be closed after the customary holy darshan of the royal representative on January 21 morning. Sabarimala temple revenue goes up by 18.72 crore Pathanamthitta: The revenue of Sabarimala temple for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season has reached Rs 241 crore (Rs 2417121711) registering an increase of Rs 18.72 crore compared to the corresponding period last season. Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth said that last season, the revenue was Rs 22,98,70,250. “This time, there is an increase of Rs 18,72,51,461 in the revenue from the last season. The revenue has increased after the income from ‘Kuthaka Lelam’ was added to the total income,” said Prasanth. He said that the overall revenue of the Mandalam season will increase if the collections on the final day and the huge pile of coins received as offerings are taken into account. Prasanth said that these coins alone will be around Rs 6 crore and the income will further go up after the parking fee collected at Nilakkal is added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp