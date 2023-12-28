Three journalists summoned for trespassing into Kerala DGP’s residence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police have served a summons to three media persons- two from Janam TV and one from Janmabhoomi newspaper - for allegedly trespassing into the DGP’s official residence to report the protest march by Mahila Morcha activists on December 16. They are told to appear at the police station on Friday at 11 am as part of the investigation. Earlier, these media persons were booked by the police. The media persons were charged with criminal trespass (Section 447) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Museum SI had also submitted a report to the DGP in this regard. The two reporters from Janam TV include a woman journalist, Reshmi Karthika. The others are Janam TV cameraman Nithin Raj and Janmabhoomi cameraman Anil Gopi. The journalists will be interrogated on the same day.

Earlier, a journalist with 24 News channel, Vinitha V G, was charged with 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC for covering the news of KSU activists’ protest against the chief minister during the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kochi.

Three police officers, who are part of the Rapid Response and Rescue Force and in charge of guard duty at the official residence of the DGP, were suspended from service earlier. The officers are Muralidharan Nair, Mohammed Shebin, and Sajin.

The disciplinary action was based on a report filed by DIG Battalion. The delay in dispersing the protesters from the premises of the DGP’s residence prompted the suspension of these on-duty officers. The report stated that they could have stopped the protesters from entering the premises, and they had even opened up the gate for them.

