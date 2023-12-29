Home States Kerala

A 3rd Modi term will be tragic: Antony

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the Congress has been relentlessly in pursuit of ensuring social justice. 

Former defence minister A K Antony. (File photo)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Those upholding secular and democratic values are keen to see the Congress regain its influence and strength to prevent the total destruction of the country, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member A K Antony said on Thursday.

Unleashing a tirade against the BJP-led Central government, Antony lamented its attack on constitutional values and democracy. He was speaking after raising the party flag at Indira Bhavan to mark the 139th anniversary of the Congress. The event was also an occasion to celebrate Antony’s 83rd birthday.   

Warning of a disaster if the Narendra Modi government comes to power for a third term, Antony said, “It’s the responsibility of the Congress to ensure that it does not happen.”   

