Actor Suresh Gopi seeks anticipatory bail in ‘improper touching’ of woman journalist

By IANS

KOCHI: A month after being questioned by the Kozhikode Police in the case related to the "improper touching" of a woman journalist, actor Suresh Gopi on Friday approached the Kerala High Court with an anticipatory bail plea.

According to sources, the actor approached court realising that in the charge sheet filed by the police after he was questioned, they have included Section 354 (uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty).

On October 27, Gopi, while addressing media persons, had placed his hand on the woman journalist's shoulder while responding to her questions. Following the incident, journalist bodies protested against the inappropriate behaviour of Gopi and demanded an apology.

Gopi clarified through social media the next day that he did not intend to harass the journalist, but the issue snowballed into a heated discussion on the social media platforms leading to the woman journalist filing a complaint against the actor.

Gopi is all set to contest the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket and many of his supporters allege that he is being targeted through this case.

