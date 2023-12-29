Home States Kerala

After several delays Cspace now sets January 26 as launch date

The OTT platform aims to ensure the welfare of the filmmakers.

Published: 29th December 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 09:19 AM

tablet-smartphone-ott

Image used for representational purposes only (Pexels)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  After its failure to meet the promised deadline for more than a year, Kerala’s own OTT platform Cspace has announced a new launch date. The state government-owned OTT service, according to its officials, will be launched in the last week of January. 

“The app development and film selection for the OTT have been completed. We expect to launch Cspace on January 26. We are waiting for the confirmation from the chief minister,” said Shaji N Karun, chairman, Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

The OTT platform aims to ensure the welfare of the filmmakers. “We have decided to follow a pay-per-view model, where the viewers can watch a particular film by paying for it alone,” he said.

