Governor Khan's nominee to KU senate remanded for murder bid

PATHANAMTHITTA: Sudhi Sadan, who was nominated to the Kerala University Senate by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, was among two ABVP activists arrested and remanded to judicial custody on attempt to murder charges on Thursday.

According to police, ABVP activists, including Sudhi, allegedly attacked SFI workers during Christmas celebrations in Pandalam NSS College on December 21.

Seven SFI workers, including a person with disabilities, were injured in the clash. Police arrested Sudhi and Vishnu on attempt to murder charges and produced them before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

On the next day of the attack, houses of some ABVP activists were attacked allegedly by SFI workers in retaliation. BJP alleged that the arrest and remand were politically motivated.

