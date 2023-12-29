Kozhikode: Thuneri Panchayat bands together, raises Rs 1.15 crore for FHC

Lakshmi Athira By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: January 9 will mark the realisation of a long-pending dream of the residents of Thuneri panchayat in Kozhikode district. For on the day, the modern family health centre (FHC) — which can give private hospitals a run for their money — will be inaugurated. What makes the occasion more special is the fact that a major chunk of the money needed for the project was collected by the panchayat through crowdfunding.

It mobilised a whopping Rs 1.15 crore to rebuild and upgrade the existing primary health centre to FHC. This apart, the panchayat got Rs 15 lakh from National Health Mission. Health Minister Veena George

will inaugurate the new facility.

The residents and panchayat authorities had formed a people’s collective and started initial works for the FHC building. With the state government in no position to allot funds for the project, the panchayat had to go for crowdfunding.

‘Collective effort helped us finish hospital project’

Panchayat president Shahina P -- the committee chairperson -- told TNIE that the family health centre was a dream of panchayat authorities and residents. “The panchayat council, setting aside political differences, stood together for the construction of the new building. From tiles to sanitary wares, only high-quality products have been used in the hospital. Also, we have set up a garden in front of the hospital building,” said Shahina.

She said the primary health centre building was in a deteriorating condition.

“Thousands of residents depend on this centre. The situation worsened during the Covid outbreak in 2020. The hospital didn’t have the space even for the patients to maintain social distancing. So, the panchayat decided to construct a new building and upgrade the facilities,” said Shahina.

Though the National Health Mission allotted Rs 15 lakh in 2021 for upgrading the facility to a family health centre, the money was not even enough to carry out the maintenance work of the old building.

“So, the panchayat decided to launch crowdfunding. The residents showed immense support to the idea and we managed to collect Rs 1.15 crore through crowdfunding alone,” said Shahina.

“When we started the initial works with a project estimate of Rs 80 lakh in 2021, we only had Rs 5lakh in hand. It was through the collective effort of both panchayat authorities and residents that we managed to complete the construction works,” Shahina said.

