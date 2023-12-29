Talk of the town: Snippets from TNIE Kerala's 'Express Dialogues'

Alex Mathew By

Express News Service

2023 was a year when the ‘Express Dialogues’ marked its first anniversary. The popular series branched out to include diverse personalities in society, and engaged in sensational and meaningful conversations. We asked the right questions and received the right answers. Here are some snippets from ‘Express Dialogues 2023’:

January 15

Adoor Gopalakrishnan

TNIE met Adoor Gopalakrishnan, a filmmaker-par-excellence, when he completed 50 years in cinema. It was also a time when the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts was in the news over alleged caste discrimination. Adoor, the chairman of the institute, spoke vehemently against allegations of caste discrimination, his vision of good cinema, and his perception of the new generation of film directors. The interview covered the boiling issue from multiple angles, and Adoor announced his wholehearted support for the then-director Shankar Mohan.

I shed my caste surname at 20. So please don’t give me lessons on casteism

December 10

Cinema has no power to influence people. Only very few fools think otherwise

Ranjith

We zeroed in on director/scriptwriter/actor Ranjith as the IFFK was under way. Being the chairman of the State Chalachitra Academy, he had lots to say about IFFK. However, what created a buzz were his statements regarding political correctness and certain film personalities.

April 2

Sreenivasan

When we went to meet actor, director, and scriptwriter Sreenivasan, he did look frail. But he was mentally alert as ever and spoke at length about his personal politics, films, and his uneasy equation with Mohanlal. That conversation was bound to create ripples, and it did.

My brother was a hardcore communist. When I joined ABVP, I started criticising CPM. Our fights became a regular thing at home. Whatever you saw in Sandesam had happened in my home

May 14

Santhosh George Kulangara

There were requests from many quarters to invite Santhosh George Kulangara as a guest for ‘Express Dialogues.’ Being a new-age guru with a huge fan following, he had lots to share. Our conversation touched upon many topics, including the hypocrisies of Kerala society, among other things.

I am not talking particularly about the SilverLine. But I am certain that I and the next generations deserve to travel at the same speed as the rest of the world. If a Chinese person can travel at 400km/h, my kids, too, deserve that kind of speed

August 20

K Satchidanandan

Veteran poet, critic, and social observer K Satchidanandan is known for his uncompromising takes on socio-political issues, and for being the voice of the voiceless. His comment that one more term for the LDF will destroy the CPM created quite a furore.

Even two terms can make a party arrogant and three terms can destroy, as we saw in West Bengal. I keep telling my comrades – pray that next time you don’t come to power. Because that would be the end of it

April 9

Modi is a good leader. He has been effective in raising India’s image internationally. He is very receptive and open. That’s leadership

Cardinal George Alencherry

Cardinal George Alencherry, then head of the Syro-Malabar Church, was in the middle of controversies when we met him. He, however, was quite forthcoming in his views on the internal dispute, the political situation in the country and the state, and religious equations during an interaction. His statement that Christians are safe in BJP-ruled India did create quite a stir in the state’s socio-political circles.

January 8

G Sukumaran Nair

G Sukumaran Nair, the general secretary of the NSS, is one who never minces his words. He spoke openly about Shashi Tharoor, Ramesh Chennithala, V D Satheesan, and Pinarayi Vijayan. The result was for everyone to see...

Tharoor is capable of even becoming PM... But his colleagues will not let it happen

October 15

P M A Salam

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam was at his sarcastic best while interacting with TNIE on a wide range of issues, including his ongoing feud with Samastha leaders. His views on the Congress look prophetic when one looks back in the backdrop of the results of the recently held state assembly elections.

If Congress decides to play the Hindutva card, it will fail miserably again

June 18

Dr V P Gangadharan

Dr V P Gangadharan, probably the most respected oncologist in Kerala, if not India, was an inevitable choice for us. We had plenty of questions to ask Dr Gangadharan, called by his admirers as the “saint with a stethoscope”. He spoke exhaustively about reasons for Kerala becoming the ‘cancer capital’, the Malayali’s obsession with parotta and beef, and new practices in cancer treatment.

There is certainly an issue with maida. But you don’t get cancer if you have it once in a while. If you are on it continuously, then there is a risk

July 2

Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi

One of the nieces of the last King of Travancore, Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, Aswathi Thirunal is the public face of the family. She talked at length about the state’s experiences in the transition from monarchy to democracy, personal experiences in connection with this transition, and much more.

We have no power, no position. Still, people love and respect us. We accept the love that people have for us with gratitude

edited by: alex mathew -design: arjun k j -pics: express

The interview covered the boiling issue from multiple angles, and Adoor announced his wholehearted support for the then-director Shankar Mohan. I shed my caste surname at 20. So please don't give me lessons on casteism December 10 Cinema has no power to influence people. Only very few fools think otherwise Ranjith We zeroed in on director/scriptwriter/actor Ranjith as the IFFK was under way. Being the chairman of the State Chalachitra Academy, he had lots to say about IFFK. However, what created a buzz were his statements regarding political correctness and certain film personalities. April 2 Sreenivasan When we went to meet actor, director, and scriptwriter Sreenivasan, he did look frail. But he was mentally alert as ever and spoke at length about his personal politics, films, and his uneasy equation with Mohanlal. That conversation was bound to create ripples, and it did. 