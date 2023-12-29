Home States Kerala

University of Kerala VC, Syndicate lock horns over nominations

According to a member of the Syndicate, the Vice Chancellor ‘admitted’ at the meeting that he had not given a list of students to the Chancellor for nomination to the Senate.

Published: 29th December 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Central University of Kerala.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Syndicate meeting of the University of Kerala on Thursday witnessed confrontation between Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal and Left-backed Syndicate members who termed as ‘serious’ the Vice Chancellor’s ‘procedural lapses’ that facilitated the Chancellor (Governor) to nominate alleged ‘pro-right wing’ students to the varsity senate.  

According to a member of the Syndicate, the Vice Chancellor ‘admitted’ at the meeting that he had not given a list of students to the Chancellor for nomination to the Senate. Syndicate member JS Shijukhan had earlier demanded that the entire files relating to the nomination of the student representatives should be tabled before the varsity’s apex body. Kunnummal reportedly told the Syndicate members that he was not bound to disclose the procedure that was followed.

This led to Left-backed Syndicate members Shijukhan, P Rajesh and G Murleedharan Pillai alleging that the Vice Chancellor was acting at the behest of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

On the issue of banners put up against Governor Khan in the varsity campus, the Syndicate members said it was a part of freedom of expression and resolved that there was no need to remove them. The Vice Chancellor had earlier ordered the removal of the banners which likened the Governor to dictators. 

The Syndicate meeting was held after ensuring a quorum of nine members. This included six members nominated by the government and three ex-officio members.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp