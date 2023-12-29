When Vijayakant took a ‘chance’ on Thiruvananthapuram

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Not many would remember the name Vijayaraj Alagarswami. Vijayaraj, who was better known by his professional name Vijayakant, had a fond association with Thiruvananthapuram. Despite being from an affluent family of Valayalkara Theru, near Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, Vijayakant made his way to the state capital in search of a ‘chance’ in Tamil films.

His childhood friend, Jawahar Das, who currently runs Vasantham Fancy at East Fort, recalls Vijayakant’s days as a distributor of Velvette shampoo and a salesman of imitation jewellery at the shop of Jawahar’s father-in-law during the late ‘70s.

Jawahar, 65, also has fond memories of playing cricket with his ‘anna’ in Madurai. “He was from a wealthy family, whose assets included oil mills. But ‘anna’ wanted to try his luck in Tamil films by travelling to Thiruvananthapuram, over 300km from Madurai, which had several film production companies during the ‘70s,” remembers Jawahar.

“Anna didn’t want to idle away his time. So, he decided to work as a salesman at my father-in-law’s fancy shop. He also became a distributor of Velvette shampoo, which was popular in those days. Filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar, actor Vijay’s father, also used to frequent Thiruvananthapuram then and they hit it off,” says Jawahar.

In fact, the Vijayakant-Chandrasekhar collaboration, which began with Sattam Oru Iruttarai (1981), yielded many films. When Jawahar took a business loss in the early ‘90s, Vijayakant gifted his ‘Das’ Rs 5 lakh. Jawahar’s brother-in-law, the late R Sundararaj, owed allegiance to Vijayakant’s political party, the DMDK, before he was allegedly poached by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to the AIADMK.

