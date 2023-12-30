Childish vs Silly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The occasion was the swearing-in of two ministers in the LDF Government. But the overall mood of the function was quite silly – to say the least — as what grabbed attention was the childish behaviour of two prominent personalities on the stage. If Governor Arif Mohammed Khan behaved like a grumpy child refusing even to acknowledge Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the latter responded with equal aloofness. As if not enough, the CM and the majority of his cabinet colleagues even boycotted the tea party hosted by the governor.

The two were sharing the dais for the first time after the recent tiff and their behaviour reflected the political drama that has been unfolding on the streets for the last few weeks. With the governor accepting December 29 — the date proposed by the CM for the swearing-in — without any hiccups, there was hope of a thaw in the relationship between the two. But that was not the case. The CM, who arrived at Raj Bhavan with his wife at 3.50 pm, sat in the front row with other cabinet colleagues after wishing the newly designated minister Ramachandran Kadannappalli and K B Ganesh Kumar.

The governor arrived from his residence at the Raj Bhavan to the specially prepared venue a few minutes later. While stepping into the venue itself, Khan made it very clear that he was not in the mood to relent as he was careful not to have any eye contact with the guests, including the CM, and went straight up to the stage. The CM followed the governor and sat next to him. Though Pinarayi kept his cool and looked rather relaxed, he too refused to acknowledge the other. The two did not utter a word until the function was finished.

Even when both the governor and CM handed over bouquets to new ministers the two leaders took care not to look at the face of the other. The governor hurriedly went out of the venue once the national anthem was played and the function concluded. After congratulating the new ministers, the CM and cabinet colleagues left without participating in the tea party organised by the governor.

It’s not boycott, say govt sources

A K Saseendran, who was unaware of his cabinet colleagues ‘decision to boycott’, went to the tea party. But he too left the Raj Bhavan as soon as he sensed something amiss. Government sources, however, insisted that the CM and ministers did not boycott the tea party and explained that it was due to some “inconvenience’’ that the majority of ministers left soon after the function. New ministers Ramachandran Kadannappalli and Ganesh Kumar, however, stayed back and spent some time with the governor along with their families.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The occasion was the swearing-in of two ministers in the LDF Government. But the overall mood of the function was quite silly – to say the least — as what grabbed attention was the childish behaviour of two prominent personalities on the stage. If Governor Arif Mohammed Khan behaved like a grumpy child refusing even to acknowledge Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the latter responded with equal aloofness. As if not enough, the CM and the majority of his cabinet colleagues even boycotted the tea party hosted by the governor. The two were sharing the dais for the first time after the recent tiff and their behaviour reflected the political drama that has been unfolding on the streets for the last few weeks. With the governor accepting December 29 — the date proposed by the CM for the swearing-in — without any hiccups, there was hope of a thaw in the relationship between the two. But that was not the case. The CM, who arrived at Raj Bhavan with his wife at 3.50 pm, sat in the front row with other cabinet colleagues after wishing the newly designated minister Ramachandran Kadannappalli and K B Ganesh Kumar. The governor arrived from his residence at the Raj Bhavan to the specially prepared venue a few minutes later. While stepping into the venue itself, Khan made it very clear that he was not in the mood to relent as he was careful not to have any eye contact with the guests, including the CM, and went straight up to the stage. The CM followed the governor and sat next to him. Though Pinarayi kept his cool and looked rather relaxed, he too refused to acknowledge the other. The two did not utter a word until the function was finished.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Even when both the governor and CM handed over bouquets to new ministers the two leaders took care not to look at the face of the other. The governor hurriedly went out of the venue once the national anthem was played and the function concluded. After congratulating the new ministers, the CM and cabinet colleagues left without participating in the tea party organised by the governor. It’s not boycott, say govt sources A K Saseendran, who was unaware of his cabinet colleagues ‘decision to boycott’, went to the tea party. But he too left the Raj Bhavan as soon as he sensed something amiss. Government sources, however, insisted that the CM and ministers did not boycott the tea party and explained that it was due to some “inconvenience’’ that the majority of ministers left soon after the function. New ministers Ramachandran Kadannappalli and Ganesh Kumar, however, stayed back and spent some time with the governor along with their families. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp