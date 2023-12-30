CPM, Congress trying to humiliate majority community, says Kerala BJP president K Surendran

By Express News Service

THRISSUR/KOCHI: Criticising the CPM and Congress leadership in Kerala for their decision to keep away from the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, BJP state president K Surendran and national secretary Anil Antony on Friday alleged that both were trying to humiliate the majority community.

“The decision of the Left and UDF to keep away from the consecration ceremony is aimed at appeasing the minority community. But this decision amounts to humiliating the majority community and they will take it as a prestige issue. Kerala will witness overwhelming support for the consecration of the Ram Mandir. The majority community will give a fitting reply to the vote bank politics,” Surendran said addressing mediapersons in Thrissur.

He said the leaders who framed the Constitution had included a picture of Lord Ram as they considered him a role model for good administration. “The decision of the Congress and the CPM to abstain from the ceremony is a hostile approach and they should explain it to the voters. The Congress leaders in Kerala are trying to intimidate the national leaders who are inclined to attend the ceremony. Leaders like K Muraleedharan and V M Sudheeran are trying to humiliate the devotees. They are succumbing to pressure from the IUML and minority groups,” said Surendran.

Responding to a query on the new members in the Kerala cabinet, Surendran said whoever joined the cabinet, was the father-in-law - son-in-law combo that is ruling the state. Addressing mediapersons in Kochi, Anil Antony said, “The CPM and the Congress had conducted mammoth rallies supporting the Hamas on the Israel - Palestine issue. This exposes the biased approach of these parties. The benefits of Modi government’s welfare project have reached all households in the country and the BJP will return to power with a clear majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Referring to the inadequate facilities for pilgrims at Sabarimala, Anil said the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board are treating pilgrims as cattle. Addressing the state committee meeting of the Yuva Morcha, Anil said the BJP would make big strides in the Lok Sabha elections. Participating in Sneha Yatra, the Christian outreach programme of the BJP in Kochi, Anil Antony visited Elamkulam Fathima Mata Church and handed over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Christmas greetings to vicar Fr Martin Thaiparambil.

‘Cong’s stance points to political bankruptcy’

T’Puram: The CPM state leadership has termed the Congress leadership’s position on attending the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya as political bankruptcy. While addressing the media, CPM state secretary M V Govindan accused the Congress of not being able to uphold secular values.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THRISSUR/KOCHI: Criticising the CPM and Congress leadership in Kerala for their decision to keep away from the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, BJP state president K Surendran and national secretary Anil Antony on Friday alleged that both were trying to humiliate the majority community. “The decision of the Left and UDF to keep away from the consecration ceremony is aimed at appeasing the minority community. But this decision amounts to humiliating the majority community and they will take it as a prestige issue. Kerala will witness overwhelming support for the consecration of the Ram Mandir. The majority community will give a fitting reply to the vote bank politics,” Surendran said addressing mediapersons in Thrissur. He said the leaders who framed the Constitution had included a picture of Lord Ram as they considered him a role model for good administration. “The decision of the Congress and the CPM to abstain from the ceremony is a hostile approach and they should explain it to the voters. The Congress leaders in Kerala are trying to intimidate the national leaders who are inclined to attend the ceremony. Leaders like K Muraleedharan and V M Sudheeran are trying to humiliate the devotees. They are succumbing to pressure from the IUML and minority groups,” said Surendran.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Responding to a query on the new members in the Kerala cabinet, Surendran said whoever joined the cabinet, was the father-in-law - son-in-law combo that is ruling the state. Addressing mediapersons in Kochi, Anil Antony said, “The CPM and the Congress had conducted mammoth rallies supporting the Hamas on the Israel - Palestine issue. This exposes the biased approach of these parties. The benefits of Modi government’s welfare project have reached all households in the country and the BJP will return to power with a clear majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he said. Referring to the inadequate facilities for pilgrims at Sabarimala, Anil said the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board are treating pilgrims as cattle. Addressing the state committee meeting of the Yuva Morcha, Anil said the BJP would make big strides in the Lok Sabha elections. Participating in Sneha Yatra, the Christian outreach programme of the BJP in Kochi, Anil Antony visited Elamkulam Fathima Mata Church and handed over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Christmas greetings to vicar Fr Martin Thaiparambil. ‘Cong’s stance points to political bankruptcy’ T’Puram: The CPM state leadership has termed the Congress leadership’s position on attending the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya as political bankruptcy. While addressing the media, CPM state secretary M V Govindan accused the Congress of not being able to uphold secular values. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp