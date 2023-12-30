Focus on putting KSRTC back on track, says KB Ganesh Kumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KB Ganesh Kumar who succeeded Antony Raju as the transport minister expressed his desire to implement the reforms in KSRTC at a faster pace. According to him, the next two-and-a-half-year tenure would be used to revamp KSRTC and improve the goodwill of the government. Expecting cooperation from employees and trade unions, Ganesh said he would do his best to bring KSRTC out of the crisis even if it could not be turned profitable.

Earlier he said his priority would be to plug the holes of corruption in KSRTC. He also envisioned a transport policy that promotes more stage carriage bus services in rural areas. “I plan to operate more services, be it KSRTC or private, in rural areas. I will discuss the plan with the chief minister. If he approves it will be a model for the country,” said Ganesh.

Ganesh has taken over the ministry which is considered challenging by others. Apart from managing the financial crisis that hinders the timely payment of salaries and pensions, the transport minister faces questions from MLAs regarding the introduction of new buses and curtailment of unprofitable services. The Opposition UDF is not likely to make things easier for Ganesh, who has been targeted for his alleged role in the Solar scam. The minister, however, said the Opposition has been unreasonable. Antony’s tenure saw trade unions, including those affiliated with the LDF, coming out against the government.

