Former table-topper, Kerala slips to 3rd in gold smuggling cases in 2023

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: This is one record that Kerala would have no disquiet in shedding. The state, which has been topping the charts for a while in terms of the number of gold smuggling incidents reported, has ceded its position to Maharashtra in 2023. In fact, it has slipped a further spot with Tamil Nadu also overtaking it, according to data presented by the finance ministry in the Rajya Sabha recently.

The data was presented in response to a query raised by Tamil Nadu MP Thiruchi Siva on December 12.

Till October, there has been a jump in the number of gold smuggling incidents detected (4,798) and seizures (3,917.52kg) across the country, the data revealed. Maharashtra tops the list with 1,357 cases registered and 997.5kg of gold seized. Tamil Nadu reported 894 cases, while it came in fourth nationally in the quantity recovered, at 498.84kg.

Kerala, which has topped the case and seizure lists since 2020, registered 728 cases and seized 542.36kg over the same period this year. In full year 2022, it detected 1,035 cases and recovered 755.81kg of the yellow metal. In 2021, the corresponding numbers were 738 and 586.95kg.

Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh together posted 577 cases and confiscated 584.09kg of smuggled gold. States such as West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and the Northeast witnessed a sharp spike in seizures and cases this year. Cases and seizures were particularly low in Kerala during mid-2023, said a Customs officer in Kochi, on condition of anonymity. “In some cases, seizures at all four airports in the state were worth more than `1 crore. Usually, when the value of the seized gold is less than `1 crore, the arrested person is released on bail. Also, enforcement activities have been enhanced. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has also enhanced its surveillance activities in the state resulting in major seizures in recent years,” the officer said.

However, some officers believe that the number of cases in the state will likely witness a major jump when figures for November and December are accounted for. “With gold prices near all-time highs, the last two months of the year saw a rise in the number of gold seizures. Over 35 cases were detected over the last two weeks alone across the state. This trend would continue in the coming weeks as well,” he added.

