Global Science Festival of Kerala to commence in Thiruvananthapuram on January 15 

This uniquely curated science exhibition -- a first-of-its-kind in Asia -- will be hosted on an impressive 2.5 lakh square feet area.

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram is gearing up to host the Global Science Festival of Kerala (GSFK) from January 15, promising an exciting fusion of scientific exploration and artistic brilliance.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, which will kick off a month-long celebration of scientific discoveries and creative innovations, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

This uniquely curated science exhibition -- a first-of-its-kind in Asia -- will be hosted on an impressive 2.5 lakh square feet area.

The event is a collaborative effort between the union government's Department of Science and Technology, the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), and Amuseum ArtScience -- a non-profit public trust bridging the worlds of science and art.

The festival, themed around 'Life Science', promises an engaging blend of artistry and cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) through interactive exhibits, the release said.

Numerous discussions and public lectures are planned, including a speech by Nobel laureate Prof Morten P Meldal, it added.

