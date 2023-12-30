Kadannappalli gets registration, Ganesh to drive transport

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran leader Ramachandran Kadannappalli and KB Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) were sworn in as ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet at a function held at the Raj Bhavan on Friday. The portfolios of the newly inducted ministers were also announced on the day.

Ramachandran Kadannappalli was given the registration portfolio besides the museums, archaeology and archives departments. Ganesh Kumar had to settle with road transport, motor vehicles and water transport departments. There was also a minor reshuffle in the portfolios handled by Minister V N Vasavan. He was given additional charge of ports while the registration department earlier held by him was given to Kadannappalli. Minister Vasavan is also in charge of the cooperation department.

At a specially arranged venue at the Raj Bhavan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to the new ministers on Friday evening. The cabinet reshuffle was necessitated after Antony Raju and Ahammed Devarkovil tendered their resignation as per an understanding in the LDF to hand over the minister posts to Congress and Kerala Congress (B) after two-and-a-half years.

Although it was decided earlier to give ports, museums, archaeology and archives portfolios held by Ahammed Devarkovil to Kadannappalli, the CPM state secretariat meeting held on Friday decided to take over the ports portfolio, given the importance of Vizhinjam International Seaport.

As per the calculation of the government and Adani Ports, given the speed in which the construction of the port is going on, the first ship is expected to arrive at Vizhinjam port next year. Although Kerala Congress (B) had asked the CPM to allot devaswom portfolio in addition to transport, the demand was ignored. While Kadannappalli took solemn oath, Ganesh took oath in the name of God. After the swearing-in, the governor and the chief minister congratulated the new ministers and presented them with bouquets. Cabinet ministers, MLAs and various leaders also congratulated the ministers.

However, the Opposition boycotted the function which was attended by the chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and Speaker A N Shamseer. Ganesh Kumar’s wife Bindu and Kadannappalli’s wife T M Saraswathi also attended.

