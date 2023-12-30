Home States Kerala

Ram temple: Cautious IUML won’t arm-twist Congress

IUML decided to keep a low profile to prevent the possibility of an allegation that the party is arm-twisting the Congress to boycott the ceremony.

Published: 30th December 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Union Muslim League, IUML

Indian Union Muslim League. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Treading cautiously, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided not to put pressure on its ally Congress on the issue of the latter attending the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya. However, the party has exhorted the secular parties to see through the BJP’s attempt to draw political mileage from the issue and act accordingly.

Briefing reporters after the meeting of the political affairs committee in Malappuram on Friday, IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty said his party would not express an opinion on whether the Congress leaders should participate in the consecration ceremony or not.

IUML decided to keep a low profile to prevent the possibility of an allegation that the party is arm-twisting the Congress to boycott the ceremony. It may be recalled that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust invited Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024.

“The party respects the beliefs and rights of various communities to worship. We refrain from interfering in matters related to the worship of other communities. However, in this case, it is not just about worship; the BJP-led Central government is politicising the event. They are turning the ceremony into a launchpad for their political campaign ahead of the parliamentary election,” Kunhalikutty said. IUML state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal echoed the sentiment. “Communities have their own places of worship, which are significant to them. IUML stands with believers. However, the BJP is trying to use it as their political agenda in the LS election, and we oppose such practices,” he said.

Kunhalikutty said IUML believes that secular political parties will recognise the BJP’s agenda. “The Congress has its leadership to decide on the matter. They may need to analyse this matter at the national level. We respect their autonomy in decision-making,” he said. 

‘We won’t dictate decisions to Cong’

Malappuram: “We decided not to dictate the decisions the Congress or other parties in the INDIA alliance should make regarding the consecration ceremony. Once they announce their positions, if there are any issues, we will convene a meeting to discuss the matter,” said Kunhalikutty. The UDF has a fear that the CPM might take advantage of the confusion prevailing in the front. The left parties have announced that they will not attend the ceremony, saying that the BJP is politicising the entire episode.

BJP lashes out at CPM and Congress
Thrissur/Kochi: Criticising the CPM and Congress leadership in Kerala for their decision to keep away from the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, BJP state president K Surendran and national secretary Anil Antony on Friday alleged that both were trying to humiliate the majority community.  P4

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IUML Congress Mallikarjun Kharge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp