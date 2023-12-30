Ram temple: Cautious IUML won’t arm-twist Congress

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Treading cautiously, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided not to put pressure on its ally Congress on the issue of the latter attending the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya. However, the party has exhorted the secular parties to see through the BJP’s attempt to draw political mileage from the issue and act accordingly.

Briefing reporters after the meeting of the political affairs committee in Malappuram on Friday, IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty said his party would not express an opinion on whether the Congress leaders should participate in the consecration ceremony or not.

IUML decided to keep a low profile to prevent the possibility of an allegation that the party is arm-twisting the Congress to boycott the ceremony. It may be recalled that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust invited Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024.

“The party respects the beliefs and rights of various communities to worship. We refrain from interfering in matters related to the worship of other communities. However, in this case, it is not just about worship; the BJP-led Central government is politicising the event. They are turning the ceremony into a launchpad for their political campaign ahead of the parliamentary election,” Kunhalikutty said. IUML state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal echoed the sentiment. “Communities have their own places of worship, which are significant to them. IUML stands with believers. However, the BJP is trying to use it as their political agenda in the LS election, and we oppose such practices,” he said.

Kunhalikutty said IUML believes that secular political parties will recognise the BJP’s agenda. “The Congress has its leadership to decide on the matter. They may need to analyse this matter at the national level. We respect their autonomy in decision-making,” he said.

‘We won’t dictate decisions to Cong’

Malappuram: “We decided not to dictate the decisions the Congress or other parties in the INDIA alliance should make regarding the consecration ceremony. Once they announce their positions, if there are any issues, we will convene a meeting to discuss the matter,” said Kunhalikutty. The UDF has a fear that the CPM might take advantage of the confusion prevailing in the front. The left parties have announced that they will not attend the ceremony, saying that the BJP is politicising the entire episode.

BJP lashes out at CPM and Congress

Thrissur/Kochi: Criticising the CPM and Congress leadership in Kerala for their decision to keep away from the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, BJP state president K Surendran and national secretary Anil Antony on Friday alleged that both were trying to humiliate the majority community. P4

