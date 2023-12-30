Home States Kerala

Sabarimala temple to be reopened

Published: 30th December 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

P'THITTA: The virtual queue booking for the Makaravilakku festival at the Sabarimala temple 
has been closed as the booking limit has been finished. However, pilgrims can do spot bookings at Nilakkal. The spot booking limit is 10,000 per day. 

“From December 30 to January 12, the daily virtual queue booking limit is 80,000. On January 13, the limit is 70,000 and on January 14 and 15, the limit is 50,000. The booking has been completed for all those days,” said Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth. 

Sabarimala temple will be reopened for the Makaravilakku festival at 5pm on Saturday. The temple will be opened by  Melsanthi  P N Mahesh Namboothiri in the presence of thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. 
After that, Melsanthi will light the fireplace (aazhi). Following this, pilgrims can ascend holy steps and have darshan. The temple was closed at 11pm on December 27 after the Mandala pooja. 

