Christians too are victims of Palestine war, says Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Not only Muslims but a large number of Christians too are victims of Israel’s attack on Palestine, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In what could be termed as an attempt at damage control after the CPM’s Palestine solidarity meets across the state drew flak from certain corners, Pinarayi underscored that Israel's attack on Gaza cannot be viewed as one against a particular community.

“Only Muslims appear in the minds of many people on hearing of Palestine. But there are a lot of Christians and churches in Gaza. Several Christians were among the Gaza residents killed in Israel’s attack. Hence, the attack cannot be viewed as that against a particular community but humanity as a whole,” he said inaugurating the 91st annual Sivagiri pilgrimage at Varkala on Saturday.

Noticeably, the remarks come at a time when the Left has been attempting to move closer to Christian communities ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, the BJP has been trying to woo the Christian community in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit the state on Wednesday, is likely to meet Christian leaders.

“There are no Christmas celebrations at Bethlehem, Jesus Christ’s birthplace, this year. No stars or ornamental lights. What one would see is dilapidated houses instead of Xmas cribs or children’s bodies in place of infant Jesus. Churches there cancelled Christmas celebrations. How can they celebrate Xmas amid children’s cries?” Pinarayi said.

The CM said the Sivagiri pilgrimage upheld the principles of unity rooted in humanity. “Sree Narayana Guru is an amazing phenomenon of humanity. He humanised a society in which a large section were considered untouchables,” the CM said.

Sree Narayana Guru humanised society & life: CM

“Guru humanised society and life. Through that process, Kerala became a habitable place. His Aruvippuram idol installation was a setback to the caste system. Its influence is visible in the land reforms taken up by the Kerala government years later. Guru rebuilt Kerala. Guru and Chattampi Swamikal were great men who identified the evil in age-old customs and practices.

Renaissance is the eradication of evil practices. Guru and Chattampi Swamikal did that,” the CM said. Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, ISRO chairman S Somanath, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan attended.

