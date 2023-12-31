Home States Kerala

Makaravilakku festival: Sabarimala temple opened for pilgrimage

The temple was reopened at 5 pm on Saturday by Melsanthi P N Mahesh Namboothiri in the presence of Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. After that, the melsanthi lit the fireplace.

Sabarimala melsanthi P N Mahesh Namboothiri opening the sreekovil of Sabarimala temple on Saturday for Makaravilakku season | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Makaravilakku pilgrimage season began at Sabarimala Temple on Saturday.

Following this, pilgrims began to ascend holy steps and have darshan. The pilgrims began to arrive at Sannidhanam on Saturday morning from Pampa and through the Sathram-Pulmedu forest path.

At the same time,  Kullar dam shutters were opened to increase the water level in Pampa-Triveni. The dam was opened following the low water level in Pampa-Triveni and the presence of coliform bacteria in the water. Daily 20,000 cubic metres of water will be released from the dam till January 19. So, the water level in Pampa Triveni will increase by five centimetres. 

At the same time, the virtual queue booking for the Makaravilakku festival at Sabarimala has been closed after it reached the limit. However, pilgrims can go for spot bookings at Nilakkal. The spot booking limit is 10,000 per day. The Makaravilakku festival will be held on January 15.

The Makaravilakku day falls on January 15 and the devotees can have darshan till January 20. The famous Petta Thullal at Erumely will be held on January 12.

The customary procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam to Sabarimala will start the journey from Pandalam on January 13. The temple will be closed after the customary holy darshan of the royal representative on January 21 morning.

