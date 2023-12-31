Paramekkavu wants to welcome PM with elephant parade

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit Thrissur on January 3, Paramekkavu temple, one of the major participants of Thrissur Pooram, wants to organise an elephant parade accompanied by a percussion ensemble to welcome him. However, the forest department has objected to the proposal pointing out that it’s against the directive of the Supreme Court.

The prime minister is scheduled to attend ‘Women Power with Modi’, an event organised by Mahila Morcha to congratulate him for implementing reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, at Thekkinkadu Maidan at 3 pm. The BJP claimed that around two lakh women will participate in the programme.

“Parading of caparisoned elephants is the tradition of Thrissur and we want to give a befitting reception to the prime minister. We want to parade seven caparisoned elephants in front of the temple when the PM’s cavalcade drives past the temple,” Paramekkavu temple management committee secretary Rajesh Poduval told TNIE.

Responding to the objection of the forest department, he said Pope John Paul II was given a rousing reception, parading 15 caparisoned elephants, during his visit in 1986. “Every year, we welcome ministers visiting the pooram exhibition parading three elephants. Why can’t we then parade seven elephants to welcome the PM? It is not a pooram or temple festival, we are parading the elephants in front of the temple and that doesn’t need permission,” he said.

Rajesh Poduval said the temple wanted to highlight the need to bring amendments necessary to the Wildlife Protection Act to facilitate the transportation of elephants to Kerala. “We had around 1,000 captive elephants in Kerala a decade ago. Now, only 300 are left and half of these will be unfit for parade at any given time because of ill health and musth.

We need around 100 elephants for Thrissur Pooram itself. If we are not permitted to bring new elephants, the Thrissur Pooram will become history in five years. So, we want the intervention of the prime minister to bring amendments allowing the transportation of elephants from outside the state,” he said.

Holding jumbo parade SC order violation

However, Thrissur Deputy Conservator of Forest B Sajeesh Kumar said organising an elephant parade is against the Supreme Court order issued in 2015.

“Only festivals in which elephant parade was part of ritual prior to 2012 can be allowed. Parading elephants at new festivals or cultural programmes is against the rule and the department has to stop it. If the district monitoring committee headed by district collector gives permission, we have no objection,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Animal Welfare Board representative in the Thrissur Captive Elephant Monitoring Committee, M N Jayachandran, has submitted a petition urging the district collector to stop the plan to parade elephants during the PM’s visit.

“It is in violation of the Kerala Captive Elephants Management and Maintainance Rules 2012, and we will have to explore legal options if the collector grants permission,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit Thrissur on January 3, Paramekkavu temple, one of the major participants of Thrissur Pooram, wants to organise an elephant parade accompanied by a percussion ensemble to welcome him. However, the forest department has objected to the proposal pointing out that it’s against the directive of the Supreme Court. The prime minister is scheduled to attend ‘Women Power with Modi’, an event organised by Mahila Morcha to congratulate him for implementing reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, at Thekkinkadu Maidan at 3 pm. The BJP claimed that around two lakh women will participate in the programme. “Parading of caparisoned elephants is the tradition of Thrissur and we want to give a befitting reception to the prime minister. We want to parade seven caparisoned elephants in front of the temple when the PM’s cavalcade drives past the temple,” Paramekkavu temple management committee secretary Rajesh Poduval told TNIE.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Responding to the objection of the forest department, he said Pope John Paul II was given a rousing reception, parading 15 caparisoned elephants, during his visit in 1986. “Every year, we welcome ministers visiting the pooram exhibition parading three elephants. Why can’t we then parade seven elephants to welcome the PM? It is not a pooram or temple festival, we are parading the elephants in front of the temple and that doesn’t need permission,” he said. Rajesh Poduval said the temple wanted to highlight the need to bring amendments necessary to the Wildlife Protection Act to facilitate the transportation of elephants to Kerala. “We had around 1,000 captive elephants in Kerala a decade ago. Now, only 300 are left and half of these will be unfit for parade at any given time because of ill health and musth. We need around 100 elephants for Thrissur Pooram itself. If we are not permitted to bring new elephants, the Thrissur Pooram will become history in five years. So, we want the intervention of the prime minister to bring amendments allowing the transportation of elephants from outside the state,” he said. Holding jumbo parade SC order violation However, Thrissur Deputy Conservator of Forest B Sajeesh Kumar said organising an elephant parade is against the Supreme Court order issued in 2015. “Only festivals in which elephant parade was part of ritual prior to 2012 can be allowed. Parading elephants at new festivals or cultural programmes is against the rule and the department has to stop it. If the district monitoring committee headed by district collector gives permission, we have no objection,” he said. Meanwhile, the Animal Welfare Board representative in the Thrissur Captive Elephant Monitoring Committee, M N Jayachandran, has submitted a petition urging the district collector to stop the plan to parade elephants during the PM’s visit. “It is in violation of the Kerala Captive Elephants Management and Maintainance Rules 2012, and we will have to explore legal options if the collector grants permission,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp