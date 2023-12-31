Priest among 47 Christians who join BJP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of 47 Christians, including Malankara Orthodox Church Nilakkal diocese secretary Fr Shaiju Kurian, accepted BJP membership at the Christmas ‘Sneha Sangamam,’ organised by the NDA at Pathanamthitta municipal auditorium on Saturday. Orthodox Church Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Cleemis was also present at the function.

Inaugurating the function, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Ayodhya is a sacred place for Hindus similar to Bethlehem for Christians.

The Supreme Court granted permission to construct a temple at Ayodhya based on historical facts. He alleged that the CPM was ridiculing India’s spiritual heritage by opposing the consecration of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Muraleedharan said the BJP will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections highlighting development and not Ram Temple. Prime Minister Modi has laid the foundation to take India to the League of developed nations by 2047.

He said Congress was humiliating the majority community by not accepting the invitation to attend the consecration of the Ram Temple. Not just politicians, but all sections of society have been invited to the consecration ceremony.

