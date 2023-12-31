Home States Kerala

Priest among 47 Christians who join BJP

Inaugurating the function, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Ayodhya is a sacred place for Hindus similar to Bethlehem for Christians.

Published: 31st December 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Orthodox Church Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Cleemis cutting the cake at the ‘Christmas Sneha Sangamam’ organised by NDA in Pathanamthitt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of 47 Christians, including Malankara Orthodox Church Nilakkal diocese secretary Fr Shaiju Kurian, accepted BJP membership at the Christmas ‘Sneha Sangamam,’ organised by the NDA at Pathanamthitta municipal auditorium on Saturday. Orthodox Church Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Cleemis was also present at the function. 

Inaugurating the function, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Ayodhya is a sacred place for Hindus similar to Bethlehem for Christians.

The Supreme Court granted permission to construct a temple at Ayodhya based on historical facts. He alleged that the CPM was ridiculing India’s spiritual heritage by opposing the consecration of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Muraleedharan said the BJP will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections highlighting development and not Ram Temple. Prime Minister Modi has laid the foundation to take India to the League of developed nations by 2047.

He said Congress was humiliating the majority community by not accepting the invitation to attend the consecration of the Ram Temple. Not just politicians, but all sections of society have been invited to the consecration ceremony.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sneha Sangamam BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp