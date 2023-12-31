Samastha distances itself from row-over temple consecration

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulema president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal has said the opinion expressed by the ‘Suprabhatham’ daily on the Ram temple consecration issue was not that of the organisation.

In a recent editorial, ‘Suprabhatham’ — the mouthpiece of Samastha — had congratulated the CPM for taking the decision to boycott the function.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Thangal said Samastha would not comment on the decision of the political parties on the issue. “Political parties that were invited to the function may take their own decision as per their political line. Anyway, Samantha was not invited and therefore we don’t want to comment on it” he said.

Thangal added that Samastha had expressed its anguish over the destruction of Babri Masjid and had reacted when the court delivered its verdict. “We have no opinion on the lines taken by various political parties,” he said. Asked whether Congress’ participation in the programme would hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community, Thangal said no one’s participation would create any problem.

“We know how to deal with it,” he said. Samastha’s stand has come as a big relief for the Congress as the ‘Suprabhatham’ editorial was interpreted as the organisation’s approval of the CPM decision. Such a position would have given a political edge for the LDF in the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha.

On the controversial remark by Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) state secretary Abdul Hameed Faizi Ambalakkadavu that Muslims should keep away from Christmas celebrations, Thangal said it is a complicated issue that should be explained in detail. “Muslims can participate in any celebrations that are not against the belief system or practices of their religion,” he said.

100th anniversary fete official declaration on Jan 28

Samastha secretary M T Abdulla Musaliyar, who was also present at the press conference, said the majority of celebrations have certain religious beliefs behind them and such beliefs may or may not be against Islam. “Muslims cannot participate in the celebrations, imbibing the beliefs that are against their religion,” he clarified.

Referring to the move by the rival Sunni faction led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Samastha, Thangal said those are the people who left the organisation and started parallel activities. “Samastha has nothing to do with their celebrations,” he said.

The official declaration of the 100th anniversary of Samastha will be held in Bengaluru on January 28. It has been decided to hold the centenary celebrations in February 2016. The dates of the functions will be decided at the meeting of the mushawara (consultative body) in Bengaluru.

