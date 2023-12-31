Transport Minister Ganesh reverts transfer order, Antony Raju calls for maturity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: New Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar’s statements and actions after assuming office have courted controversy, prompting former minister Antony Raju to respond in the same tone.

An order transferring 57 vehicle inspectors and 18 assistant vehicle inspectors, issued hours after Antony Raju vacated the post of transport minister, was reverted soon after Ganesh took over the department.

Early on Saturday, Transport Commissioner S Sreejith — through a WhatsApp message — asked officials not to implement the earlier order.

Though it was alleged the officers’ transfer had been decided at the time of Antony Raju, sources close to him refuted it. Allegations were also raised against the transfer order. Over the past four months, this is the second time the transfer order has been frozen.

Meanwhile, Ganesh’s criticism of the department, indicating allegations of corruption, irked Antony Raju. He mocked the minister, saying it is easy to criticise sitting in the gallery. “We all expect mature statements from people who hold such positions.

Ganesh had earlier criticised the home, health, PWD, industries and education departments. Let the people evaluate,” he said.

Raju also said even the Opposition had not raised any corruption charges against him. “I had worked with his father in the assembly. Hence, I have to show more maturity than him,” he added.

