Woman swallows iron skewer; tool retrieved by doctors at MCH

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: An iron skewer used for frying papad which was stuck in a woman’s internal organs was removed through the mouth without surgery at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after a three-hour long effort.

The 23-year-old woman from Malappuram, who has mental health issues, swallowed the iron stick on Friday. The patient was unable to speak properly. Hence the relatives took her to a private hospital in Kozhikode.

An X-ray test revealed the presence of a skewer-like metal object inside. Following this, the patient was brought to the medical college for expert treatment. The metal object went through the oesophagus, pierced the left lung and touched the stomach.

A team of expert doctors decided that it was better to extract the object without surgery and preparations were done for it.

The tool was taken out through the mouth with the help of modern equipment including fibre optic intubating video endoscopy and direct laryngoscopy at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

