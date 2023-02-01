Autopsy reports in Malayalam: Police department hits translation hurdle

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has sought four months of additional time from the state government to implement the proposal to prepare autopsy reports in Malayalam. The additional time was sought as the panel appointed by the department to study the matter felt that codifying the Malayalam equivalents of medical terms required more time.

The department had formed a seven-member panel led by IG P Vijayan to implement the proposal that was floated by an assembly committee. The state government 2018 had directed the state police chief to implement the proposal following which the panel was formed.

Earlier this year, the police wrote to the state government seeking more time to implement the proposal citing that codifying the Malayalam terms that are going to substitute English medical terms is yet to be over, the sources said.

“We do not want to make the change too tough on those who prepare the reports and the ones who are going to read them. Also, the legal aspects also have to be taken care of,” said Vijayan.

Meanwhile, sources said the department is of the opinion that indispensable English medical terms should be retained even if the rest of the content is in Malayalam.

“Changing certain terms will create confusion. For example, asphyxia is a state where a person is unable to breathe. But it cannot be termed as ‘swasam muttu.’ Likewise, there are several other terms such as contusion, strangulation etc. which cannot be replaced by Malayalam words. So, such medical terms should be retained in brackets even though the rest of the content is in Malayalam,” said one of the members.

The panel member added that any mistake made while translating the medical term to Malayalam would affect the prosecution during the judicial trial. Meanwhile, another panel member Dr K Sasikala said though preparing a Malayalam autopsy report is a difficult task, it’s not an impossible one. “In Tamil Nadu, the reports are prepared in Tamil. There will certainly be practical difficulties, but I don’t think we cannot tide over them,” she said.

Retired police surgeon Dr M A Balaram said vernacular terms should be judiciously used as there are chances of the defence counsel trying to find loopholes in faulty Malayalam interpretations. “It will be very difficult to find replacements for crucial medical terms. If a wrong vernacular term is used in the report, it will have legal implications. Otherwise, new vernacular terminology ought to be developed. But I don’t think that’s easy. Do we have a Malayalam alternative for ‘autopsy’,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has sought four months of additional time from the state government to implement the proposal to prepare autopsy reports in Malayalam. The additional time was sought as the panel appointed by the department to study the matter felt that codifying the Malayalam equivalents of medical terms required more time. The department had formed a seven-member panel led by IG P Vijayan to implement the proposal that was floated by an assembly committee. The state government 2018 had directed the state police chief to implement the proposal following which the panel was formed. Earlier this year, the police wrote to the state government seeking more time to implement the proposal citing that codifying the Malayalam terms that are going to substitute English medical terms is yet to be over, the sources said. “We do not want to make the change too tough on those who prepare the reports and the ones who are going to read them. Also, the legal aspects also have to be taken care of,” said Vijayan. Meanwhile, sources said the department is of the opinion that indispensable English medical terms should be retained even if the rest of the content is in Malayalam. “Changing certain terms will create confusion. For example, asphyxia is a state where a person is unable to breathe. But it cannot be termed as ‘swasam muttu.’ Likewise, there are several other terms such as contusion, strangulation etc. which cannot be replaced by Malayalam words. So, such medical terms should be retained in brackets even though the rest of the content is in Malayalam,” said one of the members. The panel member added that any mistake made while translating the medical term to Malayalam would affect the prosecution during the judicial trial. Meanwhile, another panel member Dr K Sasikala said though preparing a Malayalam autopsy report is a difficult task, it’s not an impossible one. “In Tamil Nadu, the reports are prepared in Tamil. There will certainly be practical difficulties, but I don’t think we cannot tide over them,” she said. Retired police surgeon Dr M A Balaram said vernacular terms should be judiciously used as there are chances of the defence counsel trying to find loopholes in faulty Malayalam interpretations. “It will be very difficult to find replacements for crucial medical terms. If a wrong vernacular term is used in the report, it will have legal implications. Otherwise, new vernacular terminology ought to be developed. But I don’t think that’s easy. Do we have a Malayalam alternative for ‘autopsy’,” he said.