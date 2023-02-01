Home States Kerala

Food parcels to have use-by time label from today; action against violation in Kerala

Earlier, the department mandated that all food handlers should have the health cards by February 1.

Published: 01st February 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

food parcel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food safety department has made it mandatory for eateries to mention use-by time on food parcels from Wednesday. As per the new rule, all food parcels must have a best-before label or a sticker bearing the time of preparation and the maximum time the food is considered fit for consumption.

Health Minister Veena George warned of strict action against eateries failing to follow the rules. The department chalked out the food safety measures after a series of food poisoning incidents in the state. The department has banned the use of mayonnaise made using raw eggs to prevent food poisoning. The eateries can continue to provide eggless mayonnaise. The department, however, has agreed to give two more weeks for food handlers to take health cards.

Earlier, the department mandated that all food handlers should have the health cards by February 1. They decided to implement the rule only from February 16 after considering the rush to take the cards. The hotel owners also sought time to comply with the new rule, said the health minister.

As per the mandate, all employees handling food in shops that prepare, distribute, and sell food items should have a health card. The card is issued after a medical examination to ensure that the employees are free from communicable diseases, wounds, and other diseases. The health card is issued by a medical practitioner in a form prescribed on the FSSAI website. The card is valid for a year and should have the signature and seal of the medical officer.

The food safety department plans to intensify the inspections in eateries as part of the ‘Kerala, a safe food destination’ campaign, from February 1. Health inspectors from the health department will be part of the inspections to augment the inspections by the food safety officers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food safety department food parcels use-by time label
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp