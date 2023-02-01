Kerala: Isolated rain likely in south districts till Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Southern districts in the state are likely to get isolated rainfall at least till Saturday due to the influence of a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Districts such as Kozhikode and Malappuram are also likely to get isolated rainfall on Wednesday. After this, light to moderate rainfall will prevail only in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki.

As per the India Meteorological Department, Tamil Nadu will receive isolated heavy rainfall due to the depression until February 2.

Weather experts said the impact of depression in Kerala would be minimal as it would cross the Sri Lankan coast by Wednesday. Due to the rough sea condition, fishermen out in the sea off Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts were asked to return on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta received the maximum rainfall of 3cm in the 24 hours prior to Tuesday morning. The state has already received over 70% excess rainfall in January.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Southern districts in the state are likely to get isolated rainfall at least till Saturday due to the influence of a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Districts such as Kozhikode and Malappuram are also likely to get isolated rainfall on Wednesday. After this, light to moderate rainfall will prevail only in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki. As per the India Meteorological Department, Tamil Nadu will receive isolated heavy rainfall due to the depression until February 2. Weather experts said the impact of depression in Kerala would be minimal as it would cross the Sri Lankan coast by Wednesday. Due to the rough sea condition, fishermen out in the sea off Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts were asked to return on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta received the maximum rainfall of 3cm in the 24 hours prior to Tuesday morning. The state has already received over 70% excess rainfall in January.