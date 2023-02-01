Kerala: Man hurt in Kundannur blast dies; two arrested

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: The labourer who was injured in the blast that occurred at the firecracker making unit at Kundannur on Monday died at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital where he was undergoing treatment, on Tuesday.

Kavassery Mani, 55, of Chelakkara, suffered 90% burns in the blast. Meanwhile, Wadakkanchery police recorded the arrest of two persons in the case. Kundannur Sundarakshan, the owner of the land, and Kundannur Sreenivasan, the licensee, were arrested after charging various Sections under the Explosives Act.

Inspecting the site, deputy collector Yamuna Devi, who was entrusted with the task of probing the incident and submitting a report to the district collector, said the firecracker unit functioned violating norms. She said that steps were taken to cancel the licence of the unit.

Wadakkanchery station house officer Madhavankutty K said, “Forensic experts visited the site and took samples. Officials from PESO will also be inspecting the site.”

Under the supervision of the tahsildar, police and fire and rescue officials removed the remaining explosives from the charred unit to the magazine under the ownership of Sreenivasan.

Illegal cracker units thriving in Kundannur

Kundannur village is famous for firecracker manufacturing units and most of the festivals including Thrissur Pooram in the district depend on this border village for conducting fireworks. However, it is reported that the fireworks artisans here make large crackers after obtaining licence to make small ones from the district administration.

