Kerala state CPI not pleased with Prakash Babu’s political moves

CPI was not happy with the Babu’s social media post and is keen on resolving the issue at the district level through discussions.

Published: 01st February 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 10:31 AM

CPI assistant secretary K Prakash Babu.

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI state leadership has decided not to entertain the political expediency of its national executive member K Prakash Babu who recently wrote a social media post criticising CPM. The party is keen that he sticks to his organisational roles and acts responsibly.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Prakash had come down heavily on CPM workers turning hostile in a case in which accused BJP- RSS workers got acquitted. The case relates to an attack on the former minister and CPI leader E Chandrasekharan by BJP workers during the 2016 assembly election. The incident sparked a war of words between the leaders of the two parties.

CPI was not happy with Babu’s social media post and is keen on resolving the issue at the district level through discussions. It is of the view that his untimely statement has attracted unnecessary attention from the Opposition.

State secretary Kanam Rajendran on Monday dismissed his apprehension. He had even gone to the extent of mocking Prakash in the incident by saying that he was a responsible leader. A section of leaders thinks that Prakash is trying to fill the vacuum left by K E Ismail and C Divakaran in the top leadership.

The chemistry between Kanam and Prakash worsened last year as there were rumours that Babu may be fielded by the KE group for the post of state secretary. However, in the overwhelming show of strength by the official faction, he backtracked. The official group has decided to downplay Babu’s actions.

