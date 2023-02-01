Home States Kerala

Stung by deer deaths, Kerala govt forms 4-member zoo advisory committee

Yalakki served as the department’s director between 2004 and 2006.

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cultural affairs department has appointed a four-member zoo advisory technical committee for preparing a comprehensive policy for managing the Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur zoos. The move comes in the wake of the serious lapses by the Thiruvananthapuram zoo authorities in containing tuberculosis spread among the deer population which has killed 58 of them so far.

Principal chief conservator of forests C S Yalakki, former directors of the department of museums and zoos B Joseph and Dr K Udaya Varman besides an ex officio member in the rank of additional secretary, culture, are in the committee.

Yalakki served as the department’s director between 2004 and 2006. It was during his tenure that the zoo modernisation drive began.

The terms of reference of the committee include preparing comprehensive policies on various aspects, from breeding and optimal capacity to exchange and donation of surplus animals. The government has asked the panel to submit its report before February 28. The panel’s expenditure will be met by the department from the relevant head of account.

‘Serious lapse by zoo mgmt’

One of the members of the newly-formed panel told TNIE that the Thiruvananthapuram zoo officials should read the revised master plan of the museum and zoo once in a while. “There has been a serious lapse from the top zoo management in addressing the deaths of 58 spotted deer and blackbucks. How can an official say deaths of animals due to TB are being reported in zoos across the country?,” said the member.

The report submitted by the State Institute for Animal Diseases, Palode, has urged the state government to keep an eye on the nearby enclosures of spotted deer and black buck. If there are unable to contain the TB spread, the zoo authorities have been asked to go for culling after consultations with stakeholders.

